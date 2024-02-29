Quebec Pee-Wee Tournament 'unbelievable' experience for international players

And, so too have the impact of players who have visited.

Timo Blomqvist was the first European to make it to the NHL from this tournament, playing for Espoo, Finland in 1973. The defenseman went on to play 243 NHL regular-season games with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils from 1981-87.

In 1989, a team from Moscow was the first non-North American team to claim a championship at Quebec, hoisting the Alex Legare Trophy, defeating a Quebec team for the Coupe Internationale title.

In 1992, a team from Bratislava, Czechoslovakia won the AA title. Marian Cisar, a forward on that team, went on to play 73 NHL games with the Nashville Predators from 1999-2002.

"I had never been in such a big tournament," Cisar said. "I grew up in a completely different environment. Here it was everything else, you know? Modern. And it was cold, a cold winter, I think it was minus-25 [degrees] or something.

"It was very special and so many nice memories. We kept winning somehow by one goal, and we made it all the way to the end. I don't know how we did it, but I remember that."

Cisar was back this year, coaching Slovakia Elite Hockey in the AAA Division. His son, Tomas, was on the team.

"I had an unbelievable experience here when I played that motivated me for the rest of the next 10 years," Cisar said. "So, I said, 'Let's do this.'"

Today, names of players from across the ocean jump out in bold when scanning the participants of more recent tournaments.

Slovakian forward Marian Hossa played in 1993. German defenseman Dennis Seidenberg made the first of two appearances in 1994. Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk starred in 1997.

Kopitar appeared in the 2000 edition with Slovenia, and Czech forward Pavel Zacha played in 2009 and 2010. Hischier, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, was involved in 2011 and 2012 for Switzerland, the same years Heiskanen played defense for Finland. Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, played in 2017, joined by Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec, who went No. 2 in 2022.

"I have such great memories," Hischier said. "I remember it was a lot of fun going there to such a far-away place and playing in a big rink like that with that many people watching. It was pretty special for sure. It was a lot of fun.

"I knew it was a big deal and I just have good memories. I have a lot of things at home from that tournament, pictures and memories. It was just a good time."

Mincer wants to be the next Hischier of Slafkovsky.

He plays club hockey for HC Olelari Trinec in Czechia, an apprentice for a senior club team that has won the Czech Extraliga each of the past four years the tournament has taken place; it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I work at hockey because I will play for the Boston Bruins, my favorite team," he said, smiling confidently. "My dad is watching the NHL and he taught me about the team, and I started to watch their games and I like Pasta ( David Pastrnak), (Brad) Marchand, 'Bergy' (Patrice Bergeron), these players. I will play with them."

Though there is pressure living up to the professional surroundings provided by the Quebec peewee tournament, there is also fun.

For most of the European teams, the tournament is a two-week excursion to see a North American-style game and visit places they might not otherwise see.

Many international players spend their time here living with billet families, absorbing Quebecoise culture. They take part in Winter Carnaval, the city-wide celebration that runs concurrently with the tournament.

The kids see what the best competition from around the world looks like and the coaches pick up new techniques to stress in practices back home. In that way, the hockey pool gets stronger and stronger and extends further and further.

"For us, everything is different than at home," said Alfred Kedves, the coach for Hungary Talent, a AAA team from Hungary. "This rink is amazing because our biggest rink in our country is around 1,500 (people). Even when we played our exhibition game at a school here, they had an indoor rink and outside rink. It was amazing."

If they are lucky, they get to see an NHL game, like members of the Romanian team did, traveling almost three hours to Bell Centre to see the Montreal Canadiens host the Stars.

In the end, the results don't matter for most of the teams, except for the Austria Stars, who won the AA bracket.

For the rest, it was an opportunity to learn, to compete, to laugh and to make memories that will travel with them back to their home countries.

And, as usual, in 2024 it was a resounding success.