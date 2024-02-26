Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament ‘just awesome’ after 64 years

Maybe that is why so many players here find their way to the NHL.

Seven players from that first year ended up in the NHL, including 12-year-old Brad Park, who would go on to become a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and in 2017 was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Fourteen years later, the tournament included 38 players who eventually reached either the NHL or the World Hockey Association. Gretzky, Paul Coffey and Larry Murphy ended up in the Hall of Fame.

In 1977, there were 31 players who would go on to reach the NHL, including Lemieux, Brett Hull, Pat LaFontaine, John MacLean, Roy, Rick Tocchet and Steve Yzerman.

There are already five players from the 2017 tournament in the NHL, and it’s a who’s who of the League’s youngest rising stars: Bedard, 18, of the Chicago Blackhawks; Logan Cooley, 19, of the Arizona Coyotes; Simon Nemec, 20, of the New Jersey Devils; Matthew Poitras, 19, of the Boston Bruins; and Juraj Slafkovsky, 19, of the Montreal Canadiens. Bedard was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Slavkofsky, Nemec and Cooley went 1-2-3 in the 2022 NHL Draft.

As soon as five years from now, players on display earlier this month could find their way to the NHL when they are eligible for the draft.

“I just remember, what hockey player doesn’t want to play in the best tournaments against the best players?” said Coffey, the former defenseman. “If you can’t play against the best players, there is no sense playing.”

For Vincent Lecavalier, a center who played 1,212 NHL games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings, his trip to the Quebec tournament with his North Shore (Montreal) team in 1994 was the first real chance to test himself against players he had only heard about from across North America.

“It was huge, honestly, because it was the kind of tournament where you knew you were playing against the best and you're 12,” said Lecavalier, who was back this season coaching his son, Gabriel, and Florida Alliance. “We were used to playing city against city in our small area, but now you're playing against everyone.

“For me it was like Rico Fata, Manny Malhotra, all these guys that they were talking about at the time. It’s like the first time that you can play against them, right? This is the only tournament that's this big and that you can actually see all the best players.”

When Lecavalier played here, the tournament was single elimination, and his team was out after one game. Today, it is double elimination, and Florida Alliance made it to the AA Elite championship game before a packed house at Videotron Centre, losing 2-1 to Ecole Fadette Vert et Noir (Quebec) on a third-period goal by Loic LeBlanc.

There’s that drama again.

In fact, among the five flights the 120 teams were divided into -- AAA, AA Elite, AA, BB and Feminin -- there was at least one game decided by a goal in the semifinals or final of each.

In the AAA final, the one-goal game came in the semis when the Semiahmoo Rangers defeated the Middlesex Islanders 3-2.

Semiahmoo lost 5-1 to the Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers in the final.

For Mid Fairfield coach Sean Haggerty, it was a bit of deja vu.

He came here twice as a peewee, winning the tournament in 1989, two years after brother Ryan won it. His father, Kevin, coached each of those teams.

Ryan coached one of his boys to the championship game four years ago, losing to the Czech Knights.

Now, here was Sean Haggerty coaching his son, Braden, to a title.

“It was exciting for me personally to coach my son and win a tournament like this,” said Haggerty, who played 14 games in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Islanders and Nashville Predators from 1996-2000. “Everybody waits for this moment. There is not a lot of opportunities to get there. When you are in the hockey community and you have skin in the game, everyone knows the magnitude of the tournament.

“They just want to be a part of it in some capacity. I have multiple friends up there on different teams. Everybody walks away saying, ‘This is just awesome.’”

* * * *

Back to the Remparts peewees, who stepped onto the ice for the first time on Day 4 of the 12-day tournament, acknowledged as the best peewee team in the province.

The Remparts were the visiting team according to the center-hung jumbotron, but they were the de facto home team in this game, expected to roll past Team Illinois.

Only it didn’t happen that way.

It rarely does here.

“We put the kids out on the ice and it’s red against white and nobody knows who these kids are, but they go out and they make it into theater,” said Patrick Dom, the general manager for the tournament.