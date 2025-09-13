Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on passing of Bob Goodenow

Former executive director of NHLPA held role from 1992-2005

GoodenowInMemoriam_Media-13023429
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement regarding the passing of Bob Goodenow:

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Bob Goodenow, a hockey man to his core who was a captain of the team at Harvard and played professionally in the IHL before serving as a player agent and as Executive Director of the NHL Players’ Association for 14 years.

“Bob was a skilled attorney and tenacious advocate for the players he represented as an agent and as the head of the Players’ Association. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Wendy, their three children, Joe, Katharine and Kerry, and his many friends and admirers throughout hockey.”

