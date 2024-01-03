State Your Case: Playoff chances of Devils, Capitals

NHL.com writers debate team better positioned for postseason run

Sandin_Hischier_TV-tunein-bug

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Six points separate the second-place team from the seventh-place team in the Metropolitan Division.

It is the tightest grouping among the four divisions and even though we have not yet reached the midway point of the season, every point is crucial. 

The Washington Capitals (18-11-6) are fifth with 42 points, one point behind the fourth-place Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5), and they trail the third-place New York Islanders (17-10-10) by two and the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) by four. The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) and Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) are tied for sixth (40 points).

To say the game between the Devils and Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS) is massive and rife with implications is not an understatement. For each team it is a statement game, an entry on the resume for participation in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, which team is more qualified to clinch a berth from the Eastern Conference? That's the question before NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and staff writer Tracey Myers in this installment of State Your Case.

Myers: Sure, I'm surprised the New Jersey Devils are where they are in the standings right now, but between them or the Washington Capitals, I still think the Devils are the more likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I like their makeup, especially their youth up the middle with centers Jack Hughes, 22, and captain Nico Hischier, who turns 25 on Thursday, on the top two lines. Hughes has been outstanding, leading New Jersey with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games, and left wing Jesper Bratt right behind him with 43 (14 goals, 29 assists). I also think the Devils are hungrier right now. There were high expectations on them entering this season after they reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, a five-game loss to the Hurricanes. I know it hurts not having defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who's out indefinitely with a torn pectoral muscle, but I believe the Devils have enough to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

NJD@BOS: Hischier completes a tic-tac-toe play for PPG

Roarke: As surprised as you are about the Devils, I'm more surprised about the Capitals. I thought they wouldn't make the playoffs in such a rugged division because their window started closing more rapidly when they lost center Nicklas Backstrom to injury, but first-year coach Spencer Carbery has done a masterful job of giving them an identity, a hard-to-play-against, defensively sound team that won't beat itself. The Capitals excel in close games with 35 of them being decided by one goal (11-1-6). What does that sound like? It sounds like a team already playing playoff hockey, one that knows how to earn points when not at its best. 

Myers: Yes, full marks to the Capitals. I didn't think they'd be in the hunt at all. I'm still going with the Devils because I love their youth, speed and skill. Do they need to shore things up defensively? Yep, they do, and they need to figure it out before the playoffs. Giving up 3.54 goals per game (28th in the NHL) is no way to go through hockey life. Vitek Vanecek (13-7-1, 3.35 goals-against average, .883 save percentage in 23 games) absolutely must get better. No, I'm not talking myself out of my pick. I'm just illustrating where the Devils need to get better, and I believe they'll tighten things up on the goals-allowed side and their talented forwards will do the rest.

WSH@PHI: McMichael, Protas team up to score

Roarke: Defense wins championships, Tracey. Defense also gets you into the playoffs in the NHL. The Capitals are better on defense, allowing 2.80 goals per game this season (10th). As you mentioned in your subtle nod to the seminal comedy "Animal House" and Dean Wormer, the Devils surrender 3.54 goals per game. Four teams allow more (Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks) and each is last in its division. Washington's problem is they average 2.34 goals per game and only San Jose (2.05) is lower, but I am confident there is a course correction in the Capitals' future. They will score more, and I'm not convinced the Devils will cut down on their goals against. So far, they have overcome their porous defense, but it is much harder to outscore a good team on a regular basis. Who knows, maybe each team makes the postseason party? It's a possibility, maybe even distinct. But the Capitals, as presently constructed, are more likely to win the 3-2 and 2-1 games that become commonplace as the weather warms.

Latest News

Pluses, minuses for New Jersey-Washington

Pluses, minuses for Devils-Capitals
NHL On Tap news and notes January 3

NHL On Tap: Nylander tries to stay on roll when Maple Leafs visit Ducks
Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey

Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey
Toronto Maple Leafs Los Angeles Kings game recap January 2

Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings
Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks game recap January 2

Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks
Ottawa Senators Vancouver Canucks game recap January 2

Canucks score 5 in 1st in win against Senators
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Florida Panthers Arizona Coyotes game recap January 2

Panthers pull away from Coyotes in 3rd for 5th straight win
NHL fan mailbag for January 3

Mailbag: Bedard’s 2024; strategy for Sabres, Wild, Blues
New York Islanders Colorado Avalanche game recap January 2

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Philadelphia Flyers Edmonton Oilers game recap January 2

McDavid has goal, 4 assists, Oilers defeat Flyers for 6th straight win
Montreal Canadiens Dallas Stars game recap January 2

Canadiens hold off Stars, end 3-game losing streak
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap January 2

Markstrom makes 28 saves, Flames defeat Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning Winnipeg Jets game recap January 2

Jets extend point streak to 9 with win against Lightning
World Junior Championship semifinals preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship semifinals
Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators game recap January 2

Saros makes 21 saves, Predators shut out Blackhawks
Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 2

Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Penguins to end 4-game skid
Carolina Hurricanes New York Rangers game recap January 2

Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes cruise past Rangers