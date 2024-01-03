State Your Case: Playoff chances of Devils, Capitals

Six points separate the second-place team from the seventh-place team in the Metropolitan Division.

It is the tightest grouping among the four divisions and even though we have not yet reached the midway point of the season, every point is crucial.

The Washington Capitals (18-11-6) are fifth with 42 points, one point behind the fourth-place Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5), and they trail the third-place New York Islanders (17-10-10) by two and the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) by four. The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) and Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) are tied for sixth (40 points).

To say the game between the Devils and Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS) is massive and rife with implications is not an understatement. For each team it is a statement game, an entry on the resume for participation in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, which team is more qualified to clinch a berth from the Eastern Conference? That's the question before NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and staff writer Tracey Myers in this installment of State Your Case.

Myers: Sure, I'm surprised the New Jersey Devils are where they are in the standings right now, but between them or the Washington Capitals, I still think the Devils are the more likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I like their makeup, especially their youth up the middle with centers Jack Hughes, 22, and captain Nico Hischier, who turns 25 on Thursday, on the top two lines. Hughes has been outstanding, leading New Jersey with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games, and left wing Jesper Bratt right behind him with 43 (14 goals, 29 assists). I also think the Devils are hungrier right now. There were high expectations on them entering this season after they reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, a five-game loss to the Hurricanes. I know it hurts not having defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who's out indefinitely with a torn pectoral muscle, but I believe the Devils have enough to make the playoffs for the second straight season.