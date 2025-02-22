State Your Case: Rangers or Penguins for Stanley Cup Playoff berth

NHL.com writers debate which team holds edge entering stretch run toward postseason

Shersterkin Karlsson

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty riding on the line when they play at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The Rangers (27-24-4) entered Saturday three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Penguins (23-25-9) are six points behind the Red Wings.

Three points separating two teams looking to get to the postseason. New York has qualified for the playoffs four of the past five seasons; Pittsburgh hasn't qualified for it the past two seasons.

So which one is more likely to make the playoffs? That’s the question facing senior draft writer Mike Morreale and staff writer Tracey Myers in this version of State Your Case.

Myers: The East is just a big jumble of teams trying to get to the playoffs, isn’t it? I mean, this is probably going down to the wire on the wild-card front but I think the Rangers have a better chance of getting in than the Penguins. I like their goaltending. Even if Igor Shesterkin’s numbers haven’t been exceptional (18-19-2, 2.87 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 starts), he still leads New York to the postseason. Forward Artemi Panarin was finding his scoring touch shortly before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and I think he takes off once they regroup. I just like the Rangers’ makeup going into the stretch here. As crazy as things got a few weeks ago with their trades, things seemed to have calmed at the right time.

Top storylines for rest of 2024-25 NHL regular season

Top storylines for rest of 2024-25 NHL regular season

Morreale: Tracey makes some very valid points, particularly when it comes to the biggest X-factor in Shesterkin, but am I the only one finding it hard to believe the Penguins will not make the playoffs for a third straight season? Before 2022-23, Pittsburgh had not missed the postseason since Sidney Crosby’s rookie season (2005-06). If you'll recall, the Penguins climbed back into playoff contention last season with a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) from March 24-April 11, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their earlier struggles. Crosby and his mates know a playoff berth is certainly there for the taking at this stage, and after a 3-2 win at the Rangers in the third of this four-game series on Feb. 7, the Penguins know what's at stake after what they went through last season. So do their fans, who will be ramped up for this Metropolitan Division showdown. The time is now for Pittsburgh to make its move.

Myers: Oh, believe me I will be surprised when the Penguins don’t make the playoffs for the third straight season. But it’s heading in that direction, and I just don’t foresee them reversing it in time. I didn’t foresee the Rangers having the see-saw season they’ve had, but I like how they were trending heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break, winning three of their past four. I like their penalty kill (ranked sixth in the NHL at 82.2 percent). I like their production (2.98 goals per game, 14th in the League). I just think they’re the steadier ship as we enter the turbulent waters of playoff positioning.

Morreale: I'm a big proponent of what-have-you-done-for-me-lately and the Penguins have exhibited quite the pulse in four games since Feb. 1, ranking third in the NHL in goals-against average (1.75) and second in shots allowed per game (22.5), while going 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Crosby continues to drive the engine this season, leading the club with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. In 87 career matches against the Rangers, Crosby has 108 points (40 goals, 68 assists), so I expect him to play a prominent role in this one. Center Richard Rakell has played a major part in the Pittsburgh's resurgence with a team-leading 25 goals in 56 games. Additionally, the Penguins are expected to have forwards Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust back in the lineup for the stretch run, and that will further fuel the club offensively and emotionally. Malkin has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 76 career games against the Rangers. I expect the star players, including defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, to shine bright for Pittsburgh down the stretch on the way to qualifying for the playoffs.

