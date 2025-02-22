State Your Case: Rangers or Penguins for Stanley Cup Playoff berth

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty riding on the line when they play at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The Rangers (27-24-4) entered Saturday three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Penguins (23-25-9) are six points behind the Red Wings.

Three points separating two teams looking to get to the postseason. New York has qualified for the playoffs four of the past five seasons; Pittsburgh hasn't qualified for it the past two seasons.

So which one is more likely to make the playoffs? That’s the question facing senior draft writer Mike Morreale and staff writer Tracey Myers in this version of State Your Case.

Myers: The East is just a big jumble of teams trying to get to the playoffs, isn’t it? I mean, this is probably going down to the wire on the wild-card front but I think the Rangers have a better chance of getting in than the Penguins. I like their goaltending. Even if Igor Shesterkin’s numbers haven’t been exceptional (18-19-2, 2.87 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 starts), he still leads New York to the postseason. Forward Artemi Panarin was finding his scoring touch shortly before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and I think he takes off once they regroup. I just like the Rangers’ makeup going into the stretch here. As crazy as things got a few weeks ago with their trades, things seemed to have calmed at the right time.