Start time set for 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on May 7

2024_NHL_Draft_Lottery
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today the start time for the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, ahead of the Second Round Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. As previously announced, the event will be broadcast live on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

REMINDER: The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format on March 23, 2021. Among the changes in effect since 2022 is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

Draft Lottery Participants

(Fewest Points to Most)

Odds

San Jose Sharks

18.5%

Chicago Blackhawks

13.5%

Anaheim Ducks

11.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets

9.5%

Montreal Canadiens

8.5%

Utah

7.5%

Ottawa Senators

6.5%

Seattle Kraken

6.0%

Calgary Flames

5.0%

New Jersey Devils

3.5%

Buffalo Sabres

3.0%

Philadelphia Flyers

2.5%

Minnesota Wild

2.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins *

1.5%

Detroit Red Wings

0.5%

St. Louis Blues

0.5%

Under the terms of an August 6, 2023 trade, Pittsburgh will transfer its 1st-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 NHL Draft to San Jose. If Pittsburgh’s 2024 1st-round pick becomes a top 10 pick as a result of the Draft Lottery, Pittsburgh will have the option to transfer its 2025 1st-round pick to San Jose instead of its 2024 1st-round pick.

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The 14 teams not selected in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2024 NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft, where Boston University (Hockey East) forward Macklin Celebrini tops the list of North America-based skaters and Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) defenseman Anton Silayev leads all Europe-based skaters.

The 2024 NHL Scouting Combine, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects, will be held from June 2-8 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round preview

NHL Draft Lottery chance for Sharks to speed up rebuild

Bowness retires from NHL after 40 years of coaching

Golden Knights eliminated from playoffs after failing to capitalize at home

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Avalanche Western 2nd Round preview

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Demko could return for Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Golden Knights will ‘be right back here next season’ following 1st-round exit

Stars win Game 7, eliminate defending champion Golden Knights

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Color of Hockey: Lum inspired by playing for China on international stage

Stars to play Avalanche in Western 2nd Round

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Hurricanes' special teams struggles prove costly in Game 1 loss to Rangers

Rangers rely on winning formula to defeat Hurricanes in Game 1 of 2nd round

Zibanejad sparks Rangers to Game 1 win against Hurricanes