Stars coach weighs in on Rocky Mountain pie

DENVER -- Here is a slice of life in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pete DeBoer knows Denver well from years of coaching against the Colorado Avalanche, and he’ll be back with the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round on Thursday. Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Asked about his routine the other day, he told the media that he likes to walk from the team hotel to Ball Arena and back.

“I really enjoy downtown Denver, and it’s a nice walk to the hotel,” he said in the press conference room at the rink. “There’s a pizza place about halfway between here and our hotel I try and stop at a lot.

“It’s got a Big Mac pizza that tastes exactly like a Big Mac. It’s unbelievable. I’ve never had anything like it.

“And it has a jalapeno popper pizza with grape jelly. Sounds crazy. It’s maybe the best thing I’ve ever tasted. Try it out.”

Hmmm.

OK. I decided to try it out.

In the spirit of investigative journalism, of course.

The place is SliceWorks, a joint in a brick building on 17th Street two blocks from Union Station. Bags of flour and cans of sauce are stacked against one wall, and an Avalanche logo is part of a graffiti-like mural on another.