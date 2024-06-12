Breaking down start of Stanley Cup Final on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Analysis of Florida's lead, Oilers chances plus a look at coaching news around the NHL

McDavid Barkov for At the Rink 61224 Thursday bug

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

All the reasons why the Florida Panthers are up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final and all the analysis for how the Edmonton Oilers can turn the best-of-7 series upside down are discussed in the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Co-hosts Shawn P. Roarke and Dan Rosen are quite literally at the rink, Rogers Place in Edmonton, and they recorded the episode after the Oilers practiced Wednesday.

Rosen and Roarke discuss ways the Oilers might be able to generate more offense starting in Game 3 here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS), beginning with their vaunted power play cashing in.

The Oilers are 0-for-7 on the power play through two games. They were 0-for-4 with one shot on goal in a 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Monday after going 0-for-3 with six shots in a 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday.

Rosen and Roarke bring up Connor McDavid's comments about how the Oilers need to have more of a road hockey mentality, with less structure and more freelancing, to generate chances against the Panthers' aggressive penalty kill.

But the Panthers and how they have taken a 2-0 lead are also big talking points in the podcast, which covers the Stanley Cup Final in the first 20 or so minutes.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke discuss some of the coaching news around the NHL with three former head coaches getting jobs as assistants: David Quinn with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brad Larsen with the Calgary Flames and Jeremy Colliton with the New Jersey Devils.

Rosen asks Roarke if he thinks Quinn will be the Penguins head coach at some point next season, meaning they would have to move on from Mike Sullivan.

That sparks a lengthy discussion on Quinn's resume and why this role with the Penguins is perfect for him at this point in his career after being a head coach with the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks.

Jim Nill winning the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award is brought up toward the end of the podcast. Rosen thinks Nill is the right choice. Roarke doesn't necessarily think he's the wrong choice, but he had some thoughts on who might be a better choice.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

