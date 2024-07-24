Stan Bowman hired as Oilers general manager, replaces Holland

Stan Bowman was hired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old replaces Ken Holland, whose five-year contract expired July 1. The Oilers qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs every season under Holland, who was hired as GM and president of hockey operations on May 7, 2019. Edmonton (49-27-6) finished second in the Pacific Division last season before reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

"I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers," Edmonton CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said. "I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Jackson said on June 27 he was not interested in taking on the GM role permanently and would begin the process of interviewing candidates immediately.

The former Chicago Blackhawks GM was reinstated by the NHL on July 1 after what the League said was “as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the team’s video coach.”

Bowman was Blackhawks GM in 2010 and resigned as Chicago’s president of hockey operations and GM on Oct. 27, 2021. Al MacIsaac, who was assistant GM in 2010, was fired the same day.

Chicago won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and went 493-310-109 under Bowman during his time as GM (2009-21).

While teams were free to discuss potential employment opportunities with Bowman on July 1, they were not permitted to enter into new employment relationships with Bowman, MacIsaac or former coach Joel Quenneville, who were also suspended, until July 10.

“While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership,” the NHL said in a statement on July 1. “Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse.

“The League expects that they will continue this commitment in any future capacity with the NHL and/or one of our Clubs.”