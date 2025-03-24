Bolduc fined maximum for actions in Blues game

NEW YORK -- St. Louis Blues forward Zack Bolduc has been fined $2,248.26, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg during NHL Game No. 1121 in St. Louis on Sunday, March 23, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:32 of the third period. Bolduc was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.