Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Morrissey, Ehlers each gets 2 assists, Brossoit makes 36 saves for Winnipeg

Recap: Blues at Jets 2.27.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets, who won their fourth-straight game with a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Monahan, who missed Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes with an illness, has six goals in his past five games. He had no points in his first four with the Jets after he was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2.

Brenden Dillon, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves for the Jets (37-15-5), who have won seven of eight. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues (30-26-2), who have lost four of five. Joel Hofer made 28 saves.

Monahan gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot.

Dillon made it 2-0 at 10:20 when his point shot through traffic beat Hofer.

Buchnevich scored 30 seconds later to cut it to 2-1, tapping in a backhand at the right post on a rebound from Marco Scandella’s shot from the high slot at 10:50.

Connor made it 3-1 at 15:33, scoring on the rush a wrist shot from the left circle off a lead pass from Morrissey.

Saad cut it to 3-2 at 9:03 of the second when he put in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Iafallo pushed it to 4-2 at 10:13 of the third, putting in a rebound in front after Ehlers weaved through the slot and had a shot saved by Hofer.

Latest News

Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild

Josi powers Predators past Senators for 6th straight win

Goal of the Season? Foerster goes between legs for backhand goal 

Flyers score 5 in 3rd, defeat Lightning

Tkachuk, Panthers stay hot with win against Sabres

Golden Knights end Maple Leafs winning streak at 7

Montembeault makes 36 saves, Canadiens hand Coyotes 13th straight loss

Red Wings score 8, defeat Capitals for 6th straight win

Jets have 'strong NHL market' in Winnipeg, Bettman says

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Rempe instant ‘presence,’ fan favorite for Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rust week to week for Penguins with upper-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

Senators need 'to continue to learn' after loss to Capitals