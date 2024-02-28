Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Monahan, who missed Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes with an illness, has six goals in his past five games. He had no points in his first four with the Jets after he was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2.

Brenden Dillon, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves for the Jets (37-15-5), who have won seven of eight. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues (30-26-2), who have lost four of five. Joel Hofer made 28 saves.

Monahan gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot.

Dillon made it 2-0 at 10:20 when his point shot through traffic beat Hofer.

Buchnevich scored 30 seconds later to cut it to 2-1, tapping in a backhand at the right post on a rebound from Marco Scandella’s shot from the high slot at 10:50.

Connor made it 3-1 at 15:33, scoring on the rush a wrist shot from the left circle off a lead pass from Morrissey.

Saad cut it to 3-2 at 9:03 of the second when he put in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Iafallo pushed it to 4-2 at 10:13 of the third, putting in a rebound in front after Ehlers weaved through the slot and had a shot saved by Hofer.