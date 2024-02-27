Blues at Jets

BLUES (30-25-2) at JETS (36-15-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Faulk will return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... The Blues assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to Springfield of the AHL. … Hofer will start after making 18 saves in relief of Binnington in a 6-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Monahan said he'll play after missing a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday because of an illness. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started six of the past seven games. ... Gustafsson, a forward, skated with the Jets on Tuesday after being recalled from a conditioning stint with Manitoba of the AHL.