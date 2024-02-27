Blues at Jets

BLUES (30-25-2) at JETS (36-15-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Faulk will return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... The Blues assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to Springfield of the AHL. … Hofer will start after making 18 saves in relief of Binnington in a 6-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Monahan said he'll play after missing a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday because of an illness. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started six of the past seven games. ... Gustafsson, a forward, skated with the Jets on Tuesday after being recalled from a conditioning stint with Manitoba of the AHL.