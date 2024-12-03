Blues at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (11-12-2) at JETS (18-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Scott Perunovich (illness)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Mark Scheifele

Cole Perfetti -- Brad Lambert -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

Hofer will make his first start since making 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25. … Buchnevich, a forward, skated Tuesday but is expected to miss his second straight game. … Leddy, a defenseman who is on injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 15, also skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … Perunovich, a defenseman, did not take part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday. ... The Jets placed Ehlers, a forward, on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Friday. … Lambert was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he will enter the lineup and center the second line, with Namestnikov moving to the first line and Vilardi to the second. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Miller, a defenseman.

Latest News

Canada goalie projection for 4 Nations Face-Off hard to predict, Brodeur says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kochetkov expected to return for Hurricanes against Kraken

NHL EDGE stats: Laine's outlook after trade to Canadiens

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Eichel square off for Oilers, Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Laine to make Canadiens debut against Islanders

Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

10 questions ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off roster reveals on Wednesday

DeSmith makes 36 saves, Stars hold off Utah Hockey Club

Skinner not stressing numbers amid solid start for Oilers 

Stevens marks challenges overcome with induction to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Richter talks 4 Nations Face-Off, international experiences in Q&A with NHL.com

U.S. needs right combination of talent, competitiveness, drive at 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews gets 1st goal since return, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks