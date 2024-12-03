Blues at Jets projected lineups

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Scott Perunovich (illness)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Mark Scheifele

Cole Perfetti -- Brad Lambert -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

Hofer will make his first start since making 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25. … Buchnevich, a forward, skated Tuesday but is expected to miss his second straight game. … Leddy, a defenseman who is on injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 15, also skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … Perunovich, a defenseman, did not take part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday. ... The Jets placed Ehlers, a forward, on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Friday. … Lambert was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he will enter the lineup and center the second line, with Namestnikov moving to the first line and Vilardi to the second. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Miller, a defenseman.