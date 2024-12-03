Blues at Jets projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier
Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Scott Perunovich (illness)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Mark Scheifele
Cole Perfetti -- Brad Lambert -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Status report
Hofer will make his first start since making 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25. … Buchnevich, a forward, skated Tuesday but is expected to miss his second straight game. … Leddy, a defenseman who is on injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 15, also skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … Perunovich, a defenseman, did not take part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday. ... The Jets placed Ehlers, a forward, on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Friday. … Lambert was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he will enter the lineup and center the second line, with Namestnikov moving to the first line and Vilardi to the second. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Miller, a defenseman.