Blues at Jets projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Dylan Holloway (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), (lower body), Colin Miller (illness)
Status report
The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from their 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … St. Louis recalled Dvorsky, a forward, from the Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Ehlers is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; Ehlers was also a game-time decision and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday after he left a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Ehlers took pucks off his foot and the inside of his leg on separate plays. … Arniel also said Pionk, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, is nearing a return, and Vilardi a forward who’s missed six games, is close to resuming skating. … Kupari, a forward, skated on his own Monday.