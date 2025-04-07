Blues at Jets projected lineups

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Dylan Holloway (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), (lower body), Colin Miller (illness)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from their 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … St. Louis recalled Dvorsky, a forward, from the Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Ehlers is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; Ehlers was also a game-time decision and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday after he left a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Ehlers took pucks off his foot and the inside of his leg on separate plays. … Arniel also said Pionk, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, is nearing a return, and Vilardi a forward who’s missed six games, is close to resuming skating. … Kupari, a forward, skated on his own Monday.