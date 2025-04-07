Blues at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (43-28-7) at JETS (52-21-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Dylan Holloway (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), (lower body), Colin Miller (illness)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from their 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … St. Louis recalled Dvorsky, a forward, from the Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Ehlers is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; Ehlers was also a game-time decision and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday after he left a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Ehlers took pucks off his foot and the inside of his leg on separate plays. … Arniel also said Pionk, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, is nearing a return, and Vilardi a forward who’s missed six games, is close to resuming skating. … Kupari, a forward, skated on his own Monday.

Latest News

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hellebuyck worthy of Hart Trophy consideration, Theodore says

Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

Penguins miss playoffs, goaltending, lack of depth among reasons

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Ovechkin helped grow hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Olofsson breaks tie late, Golden Knights edge Canucks