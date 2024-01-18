Blues at Capitals

BLUES (21-19-2) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn -- Kevin Hayes -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Adam Gaudette
Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
Kapanen, who will be out at least four weeks, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Gaudette was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League. … Alexandrov was recalled from his AHL conditioning assignment. ... Binnington is expected to make his fifth start in seven games. ... Ovechkin, who has missed the past three games, took part in the Capitals morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision. … Malenstyn (personal) did not skate and also will be a game-time decision. ... Edmundson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision after taking part in the morning skate and taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Lindgren will start for the third time in four games.