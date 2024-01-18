Blues at Capitals

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (21-19-2) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Brayden Schenn -- Kevin Hayes -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Adam Gaudette

Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

Kapanen, who will be out at least four weeks, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Gaudette was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League. … Alexandrov was recalled from his AHL conditioning assignment. ... Binnington is expected to make his fifth start in seven games. ... Ovechkin, who has missed the past three games, took part in the Capitals morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision. … Malenstyn (personal) did not skate and also will be a game-time decision. ... Edmundson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision after taking part in the morning skate and taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Lindgren will start for the third time in four games.

