Blues at Golden Knights
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 5-4 overtime victory at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 25 saves Thursday. … Schwindt will make his NHL debut. ... Brisson, a forward who played 10:48 in a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.