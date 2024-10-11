Blues at Golden Knights

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 5-4 overtime victory at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 25 saves Thursday. … Schwindt will make his NHL debut. ... Brisson, a forward who played 10:48 in a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.