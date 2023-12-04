Blues at Golden Knights

BLUES (12-10-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-5-4)

10 p.m., SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN1, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Blues will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 2. … The Golden Knights made no lineup changes.