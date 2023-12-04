Blues at Golden Knights

BLUES (12-10-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-5-4)
10 p.m., SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN1, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Blues will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 2. … The Golden Knights made no lineup changes.