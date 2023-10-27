Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand
Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Blues at Canucks

NHL.com
BLUES (3-2-1) at CANUCKS (4-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours

Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo

Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves Thursday. ... St. Louis is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Demko will make his second consecutive start; he made 16 saves in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... Blueger, a center injured during the preseason finale Oct. 6, is expected to resume skating soon but remains week to week, Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said.