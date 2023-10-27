Blues at Canucks

BLUES (3-2-1) at CANUCKS (4-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours

Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo

Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves Thursday. ... St. Louis is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Demko will make his second consecutive start; he made 16 saves in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... Blueger, a center injured during the preseason finale Oct. 6, is expected to resume skating soon but remains week to week, Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said.