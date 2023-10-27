Blues at Canucks

BLUES (3-2-1) at CANUCKS (4-2-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours
Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo
Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves Thursday. ... St. Louis is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Demko will make his second consecutive start; he made 16 saves in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... Blueger, a center injured during the preseason finale Oct. 6, is expected to resume skating soon but remains week to week, Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said.