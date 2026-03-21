Blues at Canucks projected lineups

BLUES (27-30-11) at CANUCKS (21-39-8)
7 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jonathan Drouin -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Otto Stenberg
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Tyler Tucker (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Evander Kane
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Curtis Douglas
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Tucker, a defenseman, did not practice Friday after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday; if Tucker cannot play, Holl would be the likely replacement, but Kessel, a defenseman, also rotated in. … Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he might also make one change to the forwards but Walker, Berggren and Sundqvist skated together on a line during practice Friday and appear to be scratches for a second straight game. … Montgomery did not name a starting goalie but Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 30 saves at Calgary. … Canucks coach Adam Foote would not reveal line changes or his goalie after practice Friday but did say that Hronek, who did not practice, is expected to play.