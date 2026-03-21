Blues at Canucks projected lineups

BLUES (27-30-11) at CANUCKS (21-39-8)

7 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jonathan Drouin -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Otto Stenberg

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Tyler Tucker (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Evander Kane

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Tucker, a defenseman, did not practice Friday after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday; if Tucker cannot play, Holl would be the likely replacement, but Kessel, a defenseman, also rotated in. … Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he might also make one change to the forwards but Walker, Berggren and Sundqvist skated together on a line during practice Friday and appear to be scratches for a second straight game. … Montgomery did not name a starting goalie but Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 30 saves at Calgary. … Canucks coach Adam Foote would not reveal line changes or his goalie after practice Friday but did say that Hronek, who did not practice, is expected to play.