Blues at Canucks

BLUES (23-20-2) at CANUCKS (32-11-4)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, but Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves at Calgary in his third straight start. … DeSmith will start after Demko played four of the past five, including making 31 saves in a 2-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering breaking up his top line despite being 8-0-1 since they were put together for the first time this season, with Pettersson moving to center a second line. … Myers and Hronek swapped spots against Chicago, but were back in their usual positions, with Hronek alongside Hughes on the top defense pair, at practice Tuesday.