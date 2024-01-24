Blues at Canucks

BLUES (23-20-2) at CANUCKS (32-11-4)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, but Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves at Calgary in his third straight start. … DeSmith will start after Demko played four of the past five, including making 31 saves in a 2-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering breaking up his top line despite being 8-0-1 since they were put together for the first time this season, with Pettersson moving to center a second line. … Myers and Hronek swapped spots against Chicago, but were back in their usual positions, with Hronek alongside Hughes on the top defense pair, at practice Tuesday.