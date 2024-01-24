Blues at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (23-20-2) at CANUCKS (32-11-4)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, but Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves at Calgary in his third straight start. … DeSmith will start after Demko played four of the past five, including making 31 saves in a 2-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering breaking up his top line despite being 8-0-1 since they were put together for the first time this season, with Pettersson moving to center a second line. … Myers and Hronek swapped spots against Chicago, but were back in their usual positions, with Hronek alongside Hughes on the top defense pair, at practice Tuesday.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Petr Mrazek signs two year contract with Chicago Blackhawks

Mrazek signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Maple Leafs debate Matthews Nylander chances in 2024 NHL All Star Skills

Matthews, Nylander have Maple Leafs teammates divided over All Star Skills
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 24

Barkov expected back for Panthers against Coyotes
Tate McRae to headline 2024 NHL All-Star Game entertainment

McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game entertainment
NHL betting odds for January 24, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 24
Weekes Pluses minuses for TNT games January 24

Pluses, minuses for Hurricanes-Bruins, Blackhawks-Kraken
Salt Lake City, Utah, group formally requests NHL to initiate expansion team process

Salt Lake City group formally requests NHL to initiate expansion process
New York Rangers San Jose Sharks game recap January 23

Hertl, Sharks rally past Rangers for OT win
Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks game recap January 23

Silfverberg scores twice, Ducks hold off Sabres
Columbus Blue Jackets Edmonton Oilers game recap January 23

Kane, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets for 14th straight win
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Kane could return for Red Wings before All-Star break
St. Louis Blues Calgary Flames game recap January 23

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames
Patrick Roy braces for Montreal homecoming as New York Islanders coach

Roy braces for emotional Montreal homecoming as Islanders coach