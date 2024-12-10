Blues at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (13-13-2) at CANUCKS (14-8-4)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Aatu Raty -- Max Sasson -- Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Mark Friedman -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Broberg, who has played four games after missing 12 with a lower-body injury, did not take part in the morning skate, but coach Jim Montgomery said it was a “maintenance day” and he will be available. … Perunovich, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup for Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who was a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Leddy, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 15, was on the road trip and practicing before being sent back to St. Louis after the game in Edmonton for further evaluation. … Demko will make his season debut, his first game since injuring his left knee in the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season on April 21. … Canucks forward J.T. Miller skated with the team Tuesday for the first time since taking a personal leave of absence Nov. 19 but will not play. … Forbort, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Nov. 2, is practicing without a noncontact jersey and could return against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

