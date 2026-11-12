Blues at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUES (8-8-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-1)

9 p.m. ET; BN+, Mammoth+, Utah16, STLNHL

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Daniil But

Jack McBain -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Dmitri Simashev -- Andrew Peeke

Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Zac Jones, Ben McCartney

Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Logan Cooley (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body),

Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Status report

The Blues held an optional skate on Thursday.… The Mammoth did not skate after a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Schmaltz left the game Wednesday with a lower-body injury and did not return. Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said Schmaltz will be a game-time decision... Cooley, a forward, was listed as day to day on Wednesday and will not play against the Blues... Guenther, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss two to four weeks... Schmidt, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 5.