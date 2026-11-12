Blues at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUES (8-8-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-1)
9 p.m. ET; BN+, Mammoth+, Utah16, STLNHL
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Calle Rosen
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Daniil But
Jack McBain -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Dmitri Simashev -- Andrew Peeke
Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Zac Jones, Ben McCartney
Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Logan Cooley (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body),
Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Status report
The Blues held an optional skate on Thursday.… The Mammoth did not skate after a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Schmaltz left the game Wednesday with a lower-body injury and did not return. Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said Schmaltz will be a game-time decision... Cooley, a forward, was listed as day to day on Wednesday and will not play against the Blues... Guenther, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss two to four weeks... Schmidt, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 5.