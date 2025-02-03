Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blues (24-25-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 24 saves.

Michael Kesselring scored and Connor Ingram made 26 saves for Utah (21-22-9), who have now lost five games in a row.

Texier opened the scoring at 17:41 of the first period, beating Ingram above the shoulder on the blocker side to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Kesselring made it 1-1 at 3:27 of the third period, firing a slap shot from the point that beat Binnington through traffic off the far post and in.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 7:13 when he went a wrist shot through Ingram's pads off a pass from Robert Thomas.