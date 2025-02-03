SALT LAKE CITY -- Jordan Kyrou broke a tie in the third period to help the St. Louis Blues defeat the Utah Hockey Club 2-1 at Delta Center on Sunday.
Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid
Binnington makes 24 saves for St. Louis; Utah has lost 5 in row
Alexandre Texier scored for the Blues (24-25-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 24 saves.
Michael Kesselring scored and Connor Ingram made 26 saves for Utah (21-22-9), who have now lost five games in a row.
Texier opened the scoring at 17:41 of the first period, beating Ingram above the shoulder on the blocker side to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.
Kesselring made it 1-1 at 3:27 of the third period, firing a slap shot from the point that beat Binnington through traffic off the far post and in.
Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 7:13 when he went a wrist shot through Ingram's pads off a pass from Robert Thomas.