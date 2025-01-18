Blues at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (22-20-4) at UTAH (18-19-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Sergachev is day to day; the defenseman, who Utah coach Andre Tourigny said is "banged up a little bit," left the morning skate early Saturday.

