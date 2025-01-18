Blues at Utah projected lineups

BLUES (22-20-4) at UTAH (18-19-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Sergachev is day to day; the defenseman, who Utah coach Andre Tourigny said is "banged up a little bit," left the morning skate early Saturday.