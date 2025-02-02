Blues at Utah projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (23-25-4) at UTAH (21-21-9)

7:00 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Alexandre Texier

Philip Broberg -- Cam Fowler

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker

Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Neither team skated Sunday morning... Thomas left practice early on Saturday with an illness and is a game-time decision... Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Parayko, a defenseman, was “not good enough to practice” on Saturday. “[He was] a little bit better, hopefully he’ll be able to go [on Sunday].” Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss vs Columbus.

