Blues at Utah projected lineups

BLUES (23-25-4) at UTAH (21-21-9)
7:00 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Alexandre Texier
Philip Broberg -- Cam Fowler
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker
Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Neither team skated Sunday morning... Thomas left practice early on Saturday with an illness and is a game-time decision... Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Parayko, a defenseman, was “not good enough to practice” on Saturday. “[He was] a little bit better, hopefully he’ll be able to go [on Sunday].” Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss vs Columbus.