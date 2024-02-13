Blues at Maple Leafs

BLUES (28-21-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (26-16-8)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Mark Giordano
Ilya Samsonov
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Bobby McMann
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (illness), Martin Jones (undisclosed)
Suspended: Morgan Rielly
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Timmins, a defenseman, is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Samsonov after Jones had an injury "that popped up" Monday, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. ... Toronto will have one other game-time decision but Keefe did not elaborate.