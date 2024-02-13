Blues at Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (28-21-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (26-16-8)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Mark Giordano

Ilya Samsonov

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Bobby McMann

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (illness), Martin Jones (undisclosed)

Suspended: Morgan Rielly

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Timmins, a defenseman, is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Samsonov after Jones had an injury "that popped up" Monday, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. ... Toronto will have one other game-time decision but Keefe did not elaborate.

