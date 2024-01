Blues at Kraken

BLUES (24-20-2) at KRAKEN (20-18-9)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, SN

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans, Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Matty Beniers (upper body)

Status report

Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Faulk, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to make his 18th start in 20 games. ... Beniers was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing five games with an upper-body injury; Seattle coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm the center would be in the lineup.