Blues at Sharks

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow

Danil Gushchin -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Sundqvist, a forward, did not participate in preseason games, still recovering after being injured last March 25. ... Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the pending birth of his third child. ... Mukhamadullin has resumed practicing with the Sharks after missing all of training camp with a lower-body injury. ... Couture, a forward, remains out after being injured last Jan. 31. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, has not skated with San Jose since training camp began.