Blues at Sharks
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow
Danil Gushchin -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Sundqvist, a forward, did not participate in preseason games, still recovering after being injured last March 25. ... Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the pending birth of his third child. ... Mukhamadullin has resumed practicing with the Sharks after missing all of training camp with a lower-body injury. ... Couture, a forward, remains out after being injured last Jan. 31. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, has not skated with San Jose since training camp began.