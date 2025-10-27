Blues at Penguins projected lineups

BLUES (3-4-1) at PENGUINS (6-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN-PIT, NHLN
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexandre Texier
Alexey Torpochenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Mathew Dumba -- Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Thomas won’t play and is day to day after the center was injured early in the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Neighbours, a forward, is also out and day to day. ... Rakell, usually first-line left wing, had surgery on his left hand Sunday and is expected to need 6-8 weeks to recover. ... Koivunen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday. He played on the first line for Pittsburgh the first two games this season before being reassigned to the AHL on Oct. 11.