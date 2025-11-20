Blues at Flyers projected lineups

BLUES (6-9-5) at FLYERS (9-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Brayden Schenn
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin-- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Neighbours was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 12 games because of a leg injury; to make room on the roster, forward Alexandre Texier was designated a non-roster player. ... Joseph, a forward, will be scratched. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Vladar would start in goal but said there would be some game-time decisions involving the rest of the lineup.