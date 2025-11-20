Blues at Flyers projected lineups

BLUES (6-9-5) at FLYERS (9-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Brayden Schenn

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin-- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Neighbours was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 12 games because of a leg injury; to make room on the roster, forward Alexandre Texier was designated a non-roster player. ... Joseph, a forward, will be scratched. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Vladar would start in goal but said there would be some game-time decisions involving the rest of the lineup.