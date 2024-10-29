Blues at Senators projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Oskar Sundqvist
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich, David Perron
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
Mathieu Joseph, a forward injured during a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, has returned to St. Louis for further evaluation and will miss the last two games of the Blues' four-game road trip; Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch against Montreal, will take Joseph’s spot on the third line. … Kessel will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fourth straight game. ... Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Pinto, a center, is week to week. ... Zub will miss his sixth consecutive game; Senators coach Travis Green had no further update on the defenseman.