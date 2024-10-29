Blues at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (5-4-0) at SENATORS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Oskar Sundqvist

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich, David Perron

Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Mathieu Joseph, a forward injured during a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, has returned to St. Louis for further evaluation and will miss the last two games of the Blues' four-game road trip; Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch against Montreal, will take Joseph’s spot on the third line. … Kessel will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fourth straight game. ... Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Pinto, a center, is week to week. ... Zub will miss his sixth consecutive game; Senators coach Travis Green had no further update on the defenseman.

