Blues at Senators projected lineups

BLUES (9-12-7) at SENATORS (13-10-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matt Luff, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate. … Kessel will replace Tucker on the second defense pair. … Pinto, a center who left a 4-2 loss against the New York Rangers on Thursday, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least two weeks, Senators coach Travis Green said. Pinto, who will not require surgery, will be replaced by Greig on the third line, and Hodgson was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Zub will make his return after missing one game due to a lower-body injury.