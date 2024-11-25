Blues at Rangers projected lineups

BLUES (9-12-1) at RANGERS (12-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brett Berard -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Adam Edstrom -- Kaapo Kakko -- Reilly Smith

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

The Blues will play their first game under new coach Jim Montgomery, who was hired Sunday to replace Drew Bannister, who was fired. … Bolduc is expected to replace forward Mathieu Joseph. … Kreider, a forward, is day to day and will miss his first game of the season. … Berard will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford on Monday. He did not make it in time for the morning skate, but Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said he will play, likely replacing Brodzinski in the lineup.