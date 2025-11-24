Blues at Rangers projected lineups

BLUES (7-9-6) at RANGERS (10-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: None

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (undisclosed), J.T. Miller (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Mailloux will be in the Blues lineup for the first time since Nov. 5; he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, who had played the previous eight games. … Sundqvist will be back in St. Louis' lineup, replacing Bjugstad at forward. … Trocheck, a center, is a game-time decision. He did not participate in the Rangers morning skate because of precautionary reasons. … Miller, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Berard will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Quick, a goalie, was injured in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. Garand was recalled from the AHL to take his place as the backup to Shesterkin.