Blues at Rangers projected lineups

BLUES (7-9-6) at RANGERS (10-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: None
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (undisclosed), J.T. Miller (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Mailloux will be in the Blues lineup for the first time since Nov. 5; he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, who had played the previous eight games. … Sundqvist will be back in St. Louis' lineup, replacing Bjugstad at forward. … Trocheck, a center, is a game-time decision. He did not participate in the Rangers morning skate because of precautionary reasons. … Miller, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Berard will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Quick, a goalie, was injured in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. Garand was recalled from the AHL to take his place as the backup to Shesterkin.