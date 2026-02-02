Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (20-26-9) at PREDATORS (25-23-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Matt Luff, Nathan Walker
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Matthew Wood -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
Neighbours is expected to play after he missed a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have "a couple of things in flux" regarding the lineup.