Blues at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (20-26-9) at PREDATORS (25-23-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Matt Luff, Nathan Walker

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Matthew Wood -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Neighbours is expected to play after he missed a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have "a couple of things in flux" regarding the lineup.

