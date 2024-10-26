Blues at Canadiens projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Oskar Sundqvist
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Emil Heineman
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Lane Hutson -- Logan Mailloux
Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: None
Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Broberg held a towel to his face and went to the dressing room during the morning skate; he received stitches after being hit by a stick and will play, Blues coach Drew Bannister said. ... Bolduc will play after being left out of the lineup for a 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Kapanen, a forward, is a healthy scratch. … Primeau will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Xhekaj will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, and Slafkovsky, a forward, each wore a no-contact jersey for the optional morning skate and neither will play this weekend. It was the first time Guhle skated since Oct. 17.