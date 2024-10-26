Blues at Canadiens projected lineups

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Oskar Sundqvist

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Lane Hutson -- Logan Mailloux

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: None

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Broberg held a towel to his face and went to the dressing room during the morning skate; he received stitches after being hit by a stick and will play, Blues coach Drew Bannister said. ... Bolduc will play after being left out of the lineup for a 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Kapanen, a forward, is a healthy scratch. … Primeau will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Xhekaj will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, and Slafkovsky, a forward, each wore a no-contact jersey for the optional morning skate and neither will play this weekend. It was the first time Guhle skated since Oct. 17.