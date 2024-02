Blues at Canadiens

Status report

Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 33 saves in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was injured in an open-ice collision with Armia in the second period of a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday; there was no further update and Roy was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League following the game. … Allen will start after Montembeault made 36 saves Saturday.