Blues at Panthers projected lineups

BLUES (13-15-8) at PANTHERS (19-13-2)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Otto Stenberg

Pius Suter -- Dailbor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

The Blues switched up their lines following a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, with Berggren moving up to the top line. … St. Louis reassigned forward Matt Luff to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Tarasov is expected to make his second start in goal this week after a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

