Blues at Panthers projected lineups

BLUES (13-15-8) at PANTHERS (19-13-2)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Otto Stenberg
Pius Suter -- Dailbor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
The Blues switched up their lines following a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, with Berggren moving up to the top line. … St. Louis reassigned forward Matt Luff to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Tarasov is expected to make his second start in goal this week after a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.