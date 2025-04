Blues at Oilers projected lineups

BLUES (43-29-7) at OILERS (44-28-5)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Torpchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body, Torey Krug (ankle), Colton Parayko (knee), Alexandre Texier (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Noah Philp -- Viktor Arvidsson

Zach Hyman -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen -- Max Jones

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Connor McDavid (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (head)

Status report

Kyrou moves up from second-line right wing ... Dvorsky comes in for Joseph, a forward ... Philp was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will replace Nugent-Hopkins, a center; Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and six defensemen for the second straight game. ... Goalie Stuart Skinner will not dress, but is expected to be available against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.