Blues at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (30-24-2) at RED WINGS (30-20-6)

12 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

The Blues are not expected to make any lineup changes from what was used in a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Red Wings are expected to use the same lineup they had in a 2-1 overtime against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... With Lyon starting Saturday, Reimer will start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

