Blues at Red Wings

BLUES (30-24-2) at RED WINGS (30-20-6)
12 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
The Blues are not expected to make any lineup changes from what was used in a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Red Wings are expected to use the same lineup they had in a 2-1 overtime against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... With Lyon starting Saturday, Reimer will start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.