Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (15-16-4) at RED WINGS (13-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph – Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Christian Fischer -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren
Justin Holl -- Moritz Seider
William Lagesson -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body), Ben Chiarot (upper body)
Status report
Texier and Neighbours are expected to switch lines; Texier played on the third line and Neighbours the top line in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he expects Edvinsson to return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Chiarot will be re-evaluated after the holiday break; the defenseman left after the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.