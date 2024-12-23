Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (15-16-4) at RED WINGS (13-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Blues projected lineup

Alexandre Texier -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph – Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Christian Fischer -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren

Justin Holl -- Moritz Seider

William Lagesson -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body), Ben Chiarot (upper body)

Status report

Texier and Neighbours are expected to switch lines; Texier played on the third line and Neighbours the top line in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he expects Edvinsson to return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Chiarot will be re-evaluated after the holiday break; the defenseman left after the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.