Blues at Stars

BLUES (0-0-0) at STARS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSSW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayako

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk 

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Tyler Seguin -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Ty Dellandrea

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Hintz will not play after being injured for the Stars due to an upper-body injury sustained in the preseason; the center took part in a full practice Wednesday but will be held out with four days between Thursday and Dallas' next game, at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... Oettinger will start.