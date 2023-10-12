Blues at Stars

BLUES (0-0-0) at STARS (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSSW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayako
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Tyler Seguin -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Ty Dellandrea
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Hintz will not play after being injured for the Stars due to an upper-body injury sustained in the preseason; the center took part in a full practice Wednesday but will be held out with four days between Thursday and Dallas' next game, at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... Oettinger will start.