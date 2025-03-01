Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (28-26-6) at STARS (38-19-2)
6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back
Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Kings on Friday. ... Bichsel is doubtful to return Sunday, but the defenseman is possible to play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.