Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (28-26-6) at STARS (38-19-2)

6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back

Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Kings on Friday. ... Bichsel is doubtful to return Sunday, but the defenseman is possible to play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.