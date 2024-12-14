Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (14-14-2) at STARS (17-11-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker - -Mathieu Joseph
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Casey DeSmith (illness), Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Fowler, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, is expected to make his Blues debut. … St. Louis assigned defenseman Michael Kessler to Springfield of the American Hockey League. … Hellberg was recalled from Texas of the AHL with DeSmith unavailable.