Blues at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (14-14-2) at STARS (17-11-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker - -Mathieu Joseph

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Casey DeSmith (illness), Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Fowler, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, is expected to make his Blues debut. … St. Louis assigned defenseman Michael Kessler to Springfield of the American Hockey League. … Hellberg was recalled from Texas of the AHL with DeSmith unavailable.

