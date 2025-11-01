Blues at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BLUES (3-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (6-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

Kessel may replace Mailloux, a defenseman, and Hofer will make his fourth start of the season, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday; Columbus will rotate its starting goalie for the 11th straight game this season.