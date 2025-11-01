Blues at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BLUES (3-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (6-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
Kessel may replace Mailloux, a defenseman, and Hofer will make his fourth start of the season, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday; Columbus will rotate its starting goalie for the 11th straight game this season.