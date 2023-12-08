Blues at Blue Jackets

BLUES (13-11-1) at BLUE JACKETS (8-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jakub Vrana -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Emil Bemstrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder). Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Patrik Laine (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness)
Status report
Tucker and Vrana is each expected to enter the lineup in place of Perunovich, a defenseman, and Alexandrov, a forward, respectively. … Hofer makes his first start in three games, with Binnington starting at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 7-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Laine, a forward, and Gudbranson, a defenseman, each missed his second straight game. … Greaves, recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, could make his season debut after Martin allowed seven goals on 36 shots Thursday.