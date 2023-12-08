Blues at Blue Jackets

BLUES (13-11-1) at BLUE JACKETS (8-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jakub Vrana -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Emil Bemstrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder). Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Patrik Laine (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness)

Status report

Tucker and Vrana is each expected to enter the lineup in place of Perunovich, a defenseman, and Alexandrov, a forward, respectively. … Hofer makes his first start in three games, with Binnington starting at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 7-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Laine, a forward, and Gudbranson, a defenseman, each missed his second straight game. … Greaves, recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, could make his season debut after Martin allowed seven goals on 36 shots Thursday.