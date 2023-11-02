Latest News

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Goal-scoring race between Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak debated

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bedard getting 'more used to' life in NHL

Gary Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Has goal, assist for Colorado, which had been shut out in previous 2 games

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche (7-2-0), who had lost 4-0 in each of their previous two games. Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start with Colorado.

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of four.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period. He gained a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker while skating down the right wing before putting the puck back on his forehand in the bottom of the circle and scoring off the far post.

Rantanen made it 2-0 at 13:19, scoring short side through a screen from the right circle for a power-play goal. Blues coach Craig Berube challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

Thomas cut it to 2-1 at 17:49 of the second period. He received a cross-ice pass from Kasperi Kapanen, cut to the high slot and roofed a wrist shot glove side on Prosvetov.

Lehkonen extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:41 of the third period. Makar wound up for a shot in the bottom of the right circle but instead sent a pass to Lehkonen, who scored past Binnington's right pad from the edge of the crease.

Byram made it 4-1 at 7:59 on a one-timer after Brayden Schenn turned the puck over to MacKinnon in his own zone.