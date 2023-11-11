Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (6-5-1) at AVALANCHE (8-4-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: None
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)
Status report
Binnington will start after Hofer made 19 saves in a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... The Blues will dress the same lineup otherwise, coach Craig Berube said Saturday. ... Lehknonen, a forward, will miss weeks after going headfirst into the boards during a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Georgiev is expected to start after Prosvetov made 18 saves against Seattle. ... Cogliano, a center, is day to day.