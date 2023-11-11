Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (6-5-1) at AVALANCHE (8-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)

Status report

Binnington will start after Hofer made 19 saves in a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... The Blues will dress the same lineup otherwise, coach Craig Berube said Saturday. ... Lehknonen, a forward, will miss weeks after going headfirst into the boards during a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Georgiev is expected to start after Prosvetov made 18 saves against Seattle. ... Cogliano, a center, is day to day.