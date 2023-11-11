Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery
Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame

Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (6-5-1) at AVALANCHE (8-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)

Status report

Binnington will start after Hofer made 19 saves in a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... The Blues will dress the same lineup otherwise, coach Craig Berube said Saturday. ... Lehknonen, a forward, will miss weeks after going headfirst into the boards during a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Georgiev is expected to start after Prosvetov made 18 saves against Seattle. ... Cogliano, a center, is day to day.