Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (3-3-1) at AVALANCHE (6-2-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Marco Scandella -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Ivan Prosvetov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Tomas Tatar, Caleb Jones
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Status report
The Blues will dress a traditional lineup after using 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 5-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 30 saves Friday. ... Makar and Byram, who each missed practice Tuesday, each will be a game-time decision, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Prosvetov will make his first start of the season and second appearance; he made five saves in relief of Georgiev in a 4-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 26.