Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (3-3-1) at AVALANCHE (6-2-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Marco Scandella -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Tomas Tatar, Caleb Jones

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress a traditional lineup after using 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 5-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 30 saves Friday. ... Makar and Byram, who each missed practice Tuesday, each will be a game-time decision, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Prosvetov will make his first start of the season and second appearance; he made five saves in relief of Georgiev in a 4-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 26.