Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

Jack Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak 3 Stars of Month

Stadium Series will be 'special' for Flyers

2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Blues at Avalanche

BLUES (3-3-1) at AVALANCHE (6-2-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Marco Scandella -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Tomas Tatar, Caleb Jones

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress a traditional lineup after using 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 5-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 30 saves Friday. ... Makar and Byram, who each missed practice Tuesday, each will be a game-time decision, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Prosvetov will make his first start of the season and second appearance; he made five saves in relief of Georgiev in a 4-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 26.