Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (23-24-4) at AVALANCHE (29-21-2)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT2, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Alexandre Texier

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Parayko did not participate in the Blues morning skate Friday because of an illness but is expected to play. … Leddy still needs to pass some tests in his recovery before he will be considered close to a return; the defenseman has not played since Oct. 15. … Necas and Drury each will make his home debut with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

