Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUES (23-24-4) at AVALANCHE (29-21-2)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT2, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Alexandre Texier
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Parayko did not participate in the Blues morning skate Friday because of an illness but is expected to play. … Leddy still needs to pass some tests in his recovery before he will be considered close to a return; the defenseman has not played since Oct. 15. … Necas and Drury each will make his home debut with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.